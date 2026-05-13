Twins' Trevor Larnach: Sitting down Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larnach isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Larnach has gone 8-for-30 (.267) with three RBI, two runs scored and a steal since the start of May, but the Twins will hold him out of the starting nine Wednesday. While he sits, Austin Martin, Byron Buxton and Matt Wallner will form Minnesota's outfield trio.
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