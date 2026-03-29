Jenkins (hamstring) went 1-for-4 Saturday in his debut for Triple-A St. Paul. Jenkins will only play seven innings in games throughout the next week as part of his buildup from a hamstring strain, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jenkins was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain March 1 but was able to avoid the injured list to begin the season. The Twins are trying to ease him into action since he missed much of spring training.