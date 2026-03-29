Twins' Walker Jenkins: Being eased into action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenkins (hamstring) went 1-for-4 Saturday in his debut for Triple-A St. Paul. Jenkins will only play seven innings in games throughout the next week as part of his buildup from a hamstring strain, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Jenkins was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain March 1 but was able to avoid the injured list to begin the season. The Twins are trying to ease him into action since he missed much of spring training.
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