Twins' Walker Jenkins: Hitting again

Jenkins (shoulder) recently resumed hitting against live pitching and could soon head out on a rehab assignment, MLB.com reports.

One of the Twins' top prospects, Jenkins might have already made his MLB debut had multiple injuries over his first four seasons in the professional ranks not cost him development time. He's currently on the mend from a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, which forced him to Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list May 5. Now that he's reached a major milestone in the recovery process by facing live pitching in addition to taking part in defensive work, Jenkins appears to be closing in on a return to game action. The 21-year-old outfielder had slashed .256/.396/.389 with two home runs and five stolen bases across 111 plate appearances for St. Paul before hitting the shelf.