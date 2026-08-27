The Twins are expected to select Jenkins' contract from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Widely viewed as the top prospect in the Twins' farm system, Jenkins will join the major-league roster after slashing .411/.488/.795 with eight homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and seven steals across 84 plate appearances at St. Paul since the beginning of August. The 21-year-old is unlikely to supplant Byron Buxton as the Twins' primary center fielder, though Jenkins may take over for the veteran if Buxton's hip injury forces him to return to the injured list. Otherwise, Jenkins could see time in either of the corners.