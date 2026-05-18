Twins manager Jeremy Zoll said Saturday that Jenkins (shoulder) is "reporting improvements daily" and could begin light baseball activity in about a week, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jenkins slashed .256/.396/.389 with two home runs, five stolen bases and a 17.4 percent walk rate over 111 plate appearances at Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season before sustaining a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder May 3. Though the young outfielder seems to be making good progress in his recovery, Zoll said that Jenkins is about a month away from returning to game action. If Jenkins can return to action for St. Paul by late June, he should still have a chance at making his MLB debut at some point in the second half of the season.