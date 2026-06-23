Twins' Walker Jenkins: Returns from 7-day IL

Triple-A St. Paul reinstated Jenkins (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Monday.

Jenkins is expected to return to the St. Paul lineup for Tuesday's series opener with Louisville in what will mark his first appearance for the Triple-A club since May 3. The 21-year-old outfielder missed just over seven weeks due to a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder but was able to knock off some rust during a four-game rehab assignment at High-A Cedar Rapids last week. He was dialed in at the plate during his time with Cedar Rapids, going 9-for-16 with two home runs, one double and a 1:2 BB:K.