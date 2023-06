Castro will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Castro is in the lineup for a fifth consecutive game, this time replacing a resting Michael Taylor in center after Castro had most recently picked up a pair of starts apiece in left field and at third base. With Joey Gallo (hamstring) and Byron Buxton (rib) both recently landing on the injured list, Castro could be in store for a semi-regular spot in the Minnesota lineup so long as he's producing at the plate.