Castro went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Royals. He also reached base on a hit by pitch.

After missing three consecutive games last weekend with a bout of conjunctivitis, Castro has been dialed back in at the plate since re-entering the lineup Monday. While making three starts in center field and two at third base over his last five contests, Castro is getting on base at a .429 clip and has bagged three steals to go with two extra-base hits, two RBI and two runs. He'll start in left field in Sunday's series finale and will likely see most of his playing time in the outfield moving forward now that infielder Jorge Polanco has returned from the 10-day injured list.