The Guardians released Parsons on Thursday.

Parsons went unclaimed off waivers after being DFA'd by Cleveland last Friday, and he'll now look for another opportunity with another organization. The 31-year-old righty has allowed six earned runs in nine MLB innings between the Guardians and Blue Jays, and he put up a 4.21 ERA and 1.71 WHIP across 25.2 frames at Triple-A Columbus.