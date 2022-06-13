Vaughn went 1-for-5 with two RBI on Sunday against the Rangers.

Vaughn delivered a single with the bases loaded to make his lone hit of the afternoon count. He had a productive series against Texas, driving in four despite recording only two hits across 12 at-bats. In a larger 20-game sample, Vaughn has been particularly productive, maintaining a .313 batting average with two home runs, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored. Despite playing time concerns to begin the campaign, Vaughn has solidified himself as a key member of the White Sox's lineup by maintaining a .348 wOBA and 130 wRC+ across 168 plate appearances.