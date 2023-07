Vaughn is getting X-rays on his left foot Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "We're not anticipating anything wrong, but he was pretty sore," manager Pedro Grifol said.

He took a foul ball off his foot Tuesday and has been held out the last two days as he deals with what the team hopes is a bruise. Gavin Sheets and Zach Remillard could keep getting extra work while Vaughn remains sidelined.