Vaughn went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Angels.
Vaughn came to the plate with the bases loaded in the fourth inning and he cleared the bases with a double. That extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's tallied five extra-base hits, eight RBI and four runs scored. Vaughn hasn't taken a step forward this season, and he's fallen down the batting order since Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada have both gotten healthy -- most recently batting sixth for the last two contests.
