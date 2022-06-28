Vaughn went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Monday against the Angels.

Vaughn recorded his 13th double of the season to drive in Tim Anderson in the sixth inning. He came around to score later in the same frame and snapped a three-game hitless streak. Vaughn has been dealing with leg soreness of late, which has limited him to duties as the designated hitter or serving as the White Sox's first baseman. It's possible the soreness has also sapped some of Vaughn's power as the double was his first extra-base hit in his last five starts.