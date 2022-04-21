Vaughn is not in Thursday's lineup against the Guardians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He will head to the bench against righty Zach Plesac. Vaughn's last five starts have come against right-handed pitching, which is encouraging for the young right-handed slugger. On the flip side, he is 3-for-16 with zero home runs and zero walks over that five-game stretch. Eloy Jimenez will start at DH as he works his way back from ankle soreness and Gavin Sheets and Adam Haseley will start in the outfield corners.

