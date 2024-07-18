The White Sox will call up Baldwin from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Friday's game in Kansas City, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Baldwin, who turns 24 next month, has slashed .324/.391/.460 with eight home runs and 17 stolen bases between Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte this season. The switch hitter has mostly played shortstop this season, but he also has plenty of experience at second and third base as well as the outfield. Baldwin should see regular at-bats in the infield for the White Sox, perhaps bouncing around between multiple positions.