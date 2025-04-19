Baldwin isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Boston.
Baldwin has gone 6-for-20 with a homer, four RBI and two runs scored over his last six games. The White Sox will give him a break Saturday while Michael Taylor starts in right field, batting eighth.
