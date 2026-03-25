White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Out with sprained elbow
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox placed Baldwin (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
The injury designation the White Sox used was right elbow sprain, suggesting Baldwin is dealing with ligament damage. Even if he doesn't wind up requiring surgery, the utility player might be looking at an extended absence.
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