Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's win over Washington.

Baldwin ripped a solo shot in the fourth inning before knocking a two-run double in the fifth. He finished the year with homers in back-to-back contests after snapping a 21-game drought Saturday. The 25-year-old utilityman produced a .240/.290/.407 slash line with 27 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 328 plate appearances this season.