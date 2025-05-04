Baldwin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

The White Sox infield has become more crowded in recent days with the returns of Chase Meidroth (thumb) and Josh Rojas (toe) from the injured list, but the versatile Baldwin may still have a fairly clear path to playing time due to his ability to play all three outfield spots. The 24-year-old will take a seat Sunday, however, as the White Sox roll out a starting outfield of Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert and Joshua Palacios from left to right.