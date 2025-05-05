Baldwin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The switch-hitting Baldwin will hit the bench for the second day in a row, sitting this time against Royals southpaw Cole Ragans after being held out of the lineup against a right-hander (Lance McCullers) on Sunday. Baldwin doesn't have a regular spot at any one position, but his ability to play all over the infield and outfield should allow him to make at least a handful of starts per week while he's up with the big club.