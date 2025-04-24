Baldwin is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.
The White Sox haven't committed to using Baldwin at any one position, but his status as a switch hitter and his ability to play all three outfield spots and three infield spots should allow him to hold down a near-everyday role. He'll hit the bench for the series finale, however, opening up a start for Michael Taylor in center field.
