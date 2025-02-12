Ramos is dealing with some right elbow soreness that affects his throwing, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Ramos is able to hit without any issues, but it's possible he could be limited to designated hitter duty when the Cactus League schedule opens. There does not appear to be any concern about Ramos' Opening Day availability, with White Sox general manager Chris Getz saying Tuesday that he expects Ramos to be "a full participant this season."
