The White Sox optioned Ramos to Double-A Birmingham on Monday.

Ramos has yet to play above the Double-A level and was never under serious consideration for a spot on the White Sox's Opening Day squad, despite entering his second season as a member of the 40-man roster. He'll head back to Birmingham to begin the 2024 campaign after he slashed .271/.369/.457 with 14 home runs across 339 plate appearances with the affiliate in 2023.