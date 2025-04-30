Meidroth (thumb) could return during the White Sox's upcoming weekend series against the Astros, MLB.com reports.
Meidroth landed on the injured list April 21 due to right thumb inflammation. There have been very few updates about his recovery, though everything appears in line for him to return in short order. It's also unclear if he'll engage in a short rehab assignment prior to activation.
