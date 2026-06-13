White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Extends hitting streak

Meidroth went 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Friday against the Dodgers.

Meidroth helped break the game open with a two-RBI single in the fifth inning, contributing to a seven-run rally for the White Sox in the frame. He extended his hitting streak to 12 games, with his perfect effort Friday marking his third multi-hit performance in that span. Meidroth has hit particularly well since mid-May, maintaining a .321 average with two homers, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored across 21 contests.