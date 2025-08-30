White Sox's Chase Meidroth: On base three times
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk Friday against the Yankees.
Meidroth returned to the top of the lineup to hit leadoff for the second consecutive game when the Whits Sox face a lefty. He's gotten on base consistently since returning from a thumb injury Aug. 15, maintaining a .354 on-base percentage with seven runs scored across 12 games. Meidroth has also chipped in three RBI and a stolen base, but he won't offer much power.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Taking Wednesday off•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Activated from 10-day IL•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Hits in cage•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Goes on IL with bruised thumb•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Idle Wednesday•