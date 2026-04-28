White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Resting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.
Until Tuesday, Meidroth had started in 11 consecutive games since sitting April 15. The infielder went 15-for-44 with a RBI, two doubles and five walks in that span. Sam Antonacci and Luisangel Acuna are starting in the middle infield for the White Sox Tuesday.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Strong hitting continues•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Five-game hitting streak•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Elevated strikeout rate•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Day off Monday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Homers on Opening Day•