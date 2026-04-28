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Meidroth is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels.

Until Tuesday, Meidroth had started in 11 consecutive games since sitting April 15. The infielder went 15-for-44 with a RBI, two doubles and five walks in that span. Sam Antonacci and Luisangel Acuna are starting in the middle infield for the White Sox Tuesday.

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