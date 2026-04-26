White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Strong hitting continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk Saturday against the Nationals.
Meidroth tied the game at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, his first RBI since April 7. Despite the lack of production in that area, Meidroth has picked things up at the plate considerably in his last 10 games, going 14-for-38 with 10 runs scored and a stolen base. He's now hitting .266 on the season while maintaining a 101 wRC+.
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