The White Sox activated Murphy (forearm) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Chicago didn't have room in its bullpen for a healthy Murphy, so he'll end up sticking around in Charlotte for a little while longer after he struck out six over 4.2 scoreless innings across five rehab appearances for the affiliate. Murphy should rank near the top of the list for a call-up if the White Sox have a need for another lefty arm in the bullpen at any point over the final three weeks of the season.