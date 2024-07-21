Robinson went 1-for-3 on Saturday against the Royals.
Robinson was recalled to the majors Friday and made his first big-league appearance since 2022 on Saturday. He'll remain the backup to Korey Lee behind the plate but should have a chance to stick in the majors after Martin Maldonado was designated for assignment.
