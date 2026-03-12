White Sox's Colson Montgomery: Minimal concern about slow spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Will Venable isn't concerned about Montgomery's poor results in Cactus League games, Barry Bloom of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Montgomery is only 5-for-27 to this point in the spring, while also striking out at a 28.6 percent clip. While not necessarily surprising given his minor-league track record and his results in a small sample from the majors in 2025, Venable still defended Montgomery by saying that the young shortstop has had a good spring from a process standpoint. Venable also reiterated that the poor results will not influence Montgomery's role with the club on Opening Day.
