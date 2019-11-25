White Sox's Daniel Palka: Remains in organization
Palka cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Palka unsurprisingly went unclaimed after a rough 2019 campaign, in which he hit .107/.194/.179 in 93 big-league plate appearances. He'll have to sort things out in the minors if he's to earn another shot.
