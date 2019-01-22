Roach signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training, though Roach seems more likely to open the season in the minors. The 29-year-old finished out the 2018 campaign in Japan after spending the first half of the season with the White Sox's Triple-A affiliate. While Roach posted a solid 2.65 ERA in 95 innings with Triple-A Charlotte, he stuggled to a 5.01 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 19:15 K:BB across 50.1 innings with the Orix Buffaloes.

