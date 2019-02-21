Roach will toe the rubber for the White Sox's first Cactus League game Saturday against the Dodgers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Roach will get the starting nod for the White Sox first game, though it's unlikely to mean much moving forward. The right-hander looked good at Triple-A to start last season, but he faded when he spent the second half in Japan. As things stand now, he poses as little more than an organizational depth piece.

More News
Our Latest Stories