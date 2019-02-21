White Sox's Donn Roach: Gets starting nod for spring opener
Roach will toe the rubber for the White Sox's first Cactus League game Saturday against the Dodgers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Roach will get the starting nod for the White Sox first game, though it's unlikely to mean much moving forward. The right-hander looked good at Triple-A to start last season, but he faded when he spent the second half in Japan. As things stand now, he poses as little more than an organizational depth piece.
