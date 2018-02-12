Roach agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox in January, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

A veteran of 21 career appearances (two starts) in the majors, Roach spent the 2017 campaign in the KBO League with KT Wiz, accruing a 4-15 record, 4.69 ERA and 1.58 WHIP across 165 innings. The 28-year-old will likely provide pitching depth for the White Sox at the Triple-A level in 2018.