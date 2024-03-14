White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Thursday that Thorpe could pitch in the majors this season, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Thorpe was part of the return package from the Padres in the Dylan Cease trade and is landing with a club severely lacking in big-league rotation depth. The 23-year-old reached the Double-A level in 2023 but made just five starts there, so it seems likely that a non-contender like the White Sox will give him more time in the minors. Thorpe has thrown seven scoreless innings this spring and will have a couple weeks left of Cactus League action to impress his new club.