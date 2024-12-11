White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Wednesday that Thorpe (elbow) is going through his normal offseason throwing program and expected to be 100 percent for spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Thorpe underwent surgery in early September to remove a bone spur in his right elbow but has apparently already made a full recovery. The young right-hander posted a 5.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 25:21 K:BB in 44.1 innings for the White Sox in 2024 and has a good shot to open the 2025 season in the big-league rotation.
