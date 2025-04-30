Quero is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Quero will get a breather after he started in seven of Chicago's last eight games, catching in five of them and serving as a designated hitter in the other two. Matt Thaiss will get a turn behind the plate Wednesday.
