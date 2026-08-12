White Sox's Edgar Quero: Pops solo homer

Quero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Reds.

Quero has been in the lineup for three of four games since he was promoted to the majors, with all of those starts coming against lefties. The usage makes it unclear whether he will play ahead of Drew Romo against righties, or if the two will operate in more of a platoon while the White Sox are without Kyle Teel (ankle) and Joey Bart (hand). Quero has at least taken advantage of his opportunity to this point by going 2-for-8 with three walks and no strikeouts following his call-up from Triple-A Charlotte.