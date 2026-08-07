White Sox's Edgar Quero: Headed back in big leagues

The White Sox are expected to recall Quero from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Friday's game against the Guardians, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

With Joey Bart suffering a broken hand in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox, Quero will rejoin the big-league club to form a catching tandem with Drew Romo at catcher. Neither Quero nor Romo has produced well at the big-league level this season, so the two could be used in a timeshare behind the plate until one separates himself from the other or until Bart or Kyle Teel (ankle) returns from the injured list. Over 193 plate appearances with the White Sox this season, Quero has posted an ugly .492 OPS with two home runs and one stolen base.