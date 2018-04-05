White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Resumes hitting
Jimenez (pectoral) has resumed hitting off a tee, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez suffered a mild strain of his left pectoral muscle in late March while lifting weights, but he should be able to participate in extended spring training games by the next week, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. The 21-year-old will report to Double-A Birmingham once he's fully operational.
