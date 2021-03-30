Jimenez underwent surgery on his ruptured left pectoral tendon Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Jimenez suffered the injury while trying to rob a home run in a Cactus League contest. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed that his timeline to return remains at five-to-six months, contradicting reports from Monday that indicated Jimenez could be back in as little as four months. That timeline means Jimenez won't be back in game action until late August at the earliest. The White Sox expect to be able to update Jimenez's timeline in three months.
