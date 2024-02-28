Crochet threw 34 pitches and completed 1.2 innings in his Cactus League debut against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Crochet returned from Tommy John early last season, but he also faced shoulder trouble that limited him to only 25 total innings combined between the majors and minors. Despite the limited workload, he's attempting to land a role in the White Sox's rotation to begin the season. He made a good impression in his first spring outing, retiring Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman to begin the game. Crochet also touched 99 and 100 mph with his fastball, a good sign that his arm is back to full strength.