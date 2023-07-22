Crochet (shoulder) was pulled off his rehab assignment Friday due to a recurrence of left shoulder inflammation, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Crochet had made two rehab appearances and looked to be on track to return to the White Sox bullpen early next week, but now his IL stint seems certain to extend into August. The 24-year-old reliever has been on the shelf since June 20 because of left shoulder trouble.
