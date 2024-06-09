Sheets went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old slugger took Brayan Bello deep in the fifth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie and giving Sheets the first grand slam of his career. He's gone yard in back-to-back games and has four of his seven homers this season in the last 11 contests, a stretch in which Sheets is batting .282 (11-for-39) with 10 RBI.