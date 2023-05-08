Sheets went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in a win over the Reds on Sunday.

Sheets put the cap on a massive 11-run second inning with his three-run shot. It was his third long ball of the year and first since April 22. He'd been stuck in a 5-for-31 (.161) slump since that last homer. Sheets improved his slash line to .258/.315/.394 through 23 contests.