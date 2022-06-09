Sheets isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
Sheets started in the last two games and went 1-for-5 with a double and a strikeout, but he'll retreat to the bench with left-hander Tyler Anderson starting for the Dodgers on Thursday. Adam Engel will take over in right field and bat eighth.
