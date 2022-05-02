Sheets went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Angels.
Sheets has found himself in the lineup regularly against right-handed pitching since Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) has been sidelined. He's largely struggled with that opportunity, as he entered Sunday's game 1-for-10 with two strikeouts and two walks in his previous four games. However, Sheets had a productive game Sunday to tally his third multi-hit game of the season. Sheets is hitting just .235/.291/.333 across 55 plate appearances to begin the campaign, but he should continue to get an opportunity to serve as the team's primary designated hitter.
