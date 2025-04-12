The White Sox recalled Jones from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Jones was sent down to the minors Friday in order to make room for Chase Meidroth, but he'll now return to the White Sox to make up for the loss of Austin Slater (knee). Jones has slashed .129/.270/.258 with five RBI and four stolen bases across nine Triple-A games this season.
