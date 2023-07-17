Burger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against Atlanta.

Burger blasted a two-run homer in the second inning, his fourth long ball in his last 10 games. He's also chipped in seven runs scored and seven RBI in that span, while reaching base at a .351 clip. Over a larger sample, Burger has an elevated strikeout rate that will preclude him from being a well-rounded producer. However, with 21 home runs across 274 plate appearances on the season, he's a proven source of power so long as Yoan Moncada (back) is sidelined.